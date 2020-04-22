ORMOND BEACH, Fla. – Dot died. She always told her children that when she left this earth we were to write only “Dot died” as her obituary–and we always did as she told us!! But there is so much more to say. Dorothy “Dot” P. Cailler, 91 passed away in Ormond Beach, Fla., on Tuesday April 14, 2020. Born July 15, 1928 to Alfred and Irene Pomerleau, she grew up and was educated in Lewiston. She married her very devoted childhood sweetheart, Ronaldo “Pat” Cailler, and spent 72 wonderful years together, the last 34 of which they enjoyed winters in Florida and summers in Maine, making numerous friends along the way. Dot was well known in the community for her amazing spirit and love for life. She carried that along in her work as a bartender and server for many years at Stekino’s Restaurant and later in life at Fairlawn Golf Course, running the pro shop, tournaments, and keeping everyone in line! She is survived by her loving husband Pat; three children, Daniel (Gail) of Lewiston, Sue Potvin and Jim Witherell of Lewiston, and David (Sara) of Wallace, N.C. She is also survived by three grandchildren, Brian, Trena, and Caitlin; and two great-grandchildren, Accalia and Jahvon; along with several nephews and nieces.She was predeceased by her parents and one brother. Dot was a very dedicated wife, mother, and friend, who enjoyed summers welcoming family and friends at Lower Range Pond in Poland. She was a very accomplished card player even getting excited about winning a dollar! Dot died. She was an amazing woman, we were blessed to have her in our lives and will miss her dearly. We love you!!! Services will be announced at a later time. Please visit www.advantageportland.com to sign Dot’s guestbook and leave memories and condolences for the family.

