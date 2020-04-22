LEWISTON — USM/LA Senior College, like other institutions of learning, is continuing to keep the curriculum alive and well on Zoom. Thanks to member Mary Jane Beardsley, USM/LA Senior College has been on the cutting edge of senior college classes online.

Originally the idea was to include those who are sick or homebound, but since the COVID-19 crisis, it has been found that the college is ahead of the curve in getting classes out via Zoom. Many other senior colleges across the state have participated in the offerings and are beginning to provide classes which are available as well. Many members are taking early spring classes, some single presentations and some weekly for four to six sessions.

The board of directors has put together a second spring session of online classes free to seniors. The following is a list of those planned for May:

About Face Art Studio: Examining various approaches throughout history to get inspiration for creations of the face using various media. Six sessions.

Got to Get Ourselves Back to the Garden: Botanizing and herbaria, then and now and keeping records of what is happening in your garden. Two sessions.

Online Banking Made Easy: Getting started, safety and security and managing an account. Five sessions.

Food in the Time of Plague: Cooking and conversation about foods that make up cuisines around the world. Four sessions.

Fun with Snapfish: Creating Snapfish books for gifts. The instructor will hold an early introductory meeting. Three sessions.

A Geezer Adventure in Vietnam: The instructor will talk about his time living and working in Vietnam, 45 years after it became an independent country. One session.

Viruses and What to Do About Them: What viruses are from a scientific perspective and how people handle the emotional and social fallout caused by them. Two sessions.

1619 Slavery: Is slavery the country’s very origin despite conventional historical narratives of America? Does slavery, to this day, decisively influence what the American nation is? Six sessions.

Another class is being developed by the Maine Audubon Society.

For more information and/or to register, email [email protected] or call 207-753-6610. Include name, email and phone. It may take a few days for a phone call response.

