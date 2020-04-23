Handgun training session postponed

WILTON — The Wilton Fish & Game Association had planned to offer basic handgun training for ages 21 and older on Saturday, May 16, under the instruction of Franklin County Sheriff Scott Nichols Sr. That class has been postponed until fall.

May Outdoors Woman program postponed

BRYANT POND — The Becoming an Outdoors Woman program, sponsored by the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries that was to take place Saturday, May 16, has been postponed until October. Further information will be forthcoming at a later date.