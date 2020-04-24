Lewiston legislators’ April public office hours cancelled
LEWISTON — Lewiston’s delegates to the Maine Legislature usually hold public office hours one Saturday each month at the Lewiston Public Library. In order to protect the health of community members, however, the previously scheduled April public office hours have been cancelled.
The members of the delegation — Senate Majority Leader Nate Libby, and Reps. Heidi Brooks, Kristen Cloutier, Margaret Craven and Jim Handy — are working closely with the governor’s office and state agencies to support Mainers during the ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic.
