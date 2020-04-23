TURNER — Firefighters battled a blaze Thursday afternoon that singed the side of a truck before spreading into the woods along Kennebec Trail.

Fire crews from Turner, Leeds, Buckfield, Minot and Auburn went to the area of 131 Kennebec Trail, a dead-end road off General Turner Hill Road, at about 2:45 p.m. for a report of flames burning through a quarter acre and threatening at least one structure.

Several neighbors helped firefighters as the winds whipped it up the hill and across Abenaki Way, a road off Kennebec Trail, threatening other properties. Ike Goodwin came home about 3 p.m. and smelled smoke and didn’t think much of it until his neighbor called him to say his front yard was on fire. Fortunately, his wife has extensive gardens and he whipped out a hose and beat down the flames burning his brush.

Firefighters knocked down the flames within an hour, cutting down burning trees to prevent the fire from spreading. There were no immediate reports of injury, although ambulances were on scene to treat firefighters for possible heat- and smoke-related maladies.

It was not immediately clear how much land burned, or what caused it.

Fire crews remained at the scene later in the day, mopping up and beginning an investigation.

Forestry officials had warned earlier in the day that brisk winds and dry conditions created a high fire danger across the area.

In Hollis earlier in the day, firefighters knocked down flames that spread from a pickup truck into woods.

Later in the day, Sabattus was battling a woods fire near Jordan Bridge Road with the help of firefighters from Wales and Lewiston. A few hours after that, just before 8 p.m., a large brush fire was reported near Harris Hill Road in Poland.

