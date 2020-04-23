BATH – Live from Home, a series of concerts performed by regional musicians in their homes that can be streamed online via Facebook. The shows, presented by the Chocolate Church Arts Center in Bath will continue at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, April 24, with a show from Portland indie-rocker Xander Nelson, and at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 25, with Bath-based stand-up comedian, Johnny Ater. The shows are free to watch. Audience members will be encouraged to donate to help the organization recover lost revenue due to postponed shows, and to support the performers, many of whom are also facing canceled shows and loss of income. All donations will be split evenly between the Chocolate Church Arts Center and the performing artist.

Fearlessly fusing the joyous intensity of pop-punk with the soulful swagger of blues, Xander Nelson has been turning heads since his debut in the New England music circuit in 2017. Though he is normally joined by his three-piece band, this will be a solo show from Xander, who is a Berklee College of Music graduate, and who has shared the stage with Grammy nominees and local legends alike. Xander and his band have released two critically acclaimed EPs – 2017’s “A Dull Roar” and 2018’s “See You On The Other Side.” Their single “You Got A Problem” has received extensive airplay on radio stations throughout Maine and beyond.

Stand-up comic Johnny Ater, a lifelong Mainer, offers up hilarious and honest stories about life, family, relationships, and his colorful local friends, whom he brings to life in his performances for all to meet. The comedian also offers light-hearted swipes and himself and his fellow Mainers, and is known for his “rubber face,” which he is able to contort into hilarious and surprising ways. A vulnerable performer who embraces his “uncool” persona, Ater has become one of Maine’s favorite standup comics since he began performing in 2003.

Tickets are not necessary for the Live from Home concerts. Audience members may simply go to the Chocolate Church Arts Center’s Facebook page at the time of the show, and they will be directed on how to watch. The Chocolate Church Arts Center will continue to announce upcoming Live from Home performers in the next few weeks.

For more information, call (207) 442-8455 or visit chocolatechurchartscenter.org.

