Celebrating the 50th anniversary of Earth Day, Maine musician Heather Pierson is making her new album, “Be Here Now,” a collection of ten songs inspired by and offered for meditation, available for free at her online store and on Bandcamp – where you can also make a donation in exchange for the album if you desire.

These songs were recorded, mixed, and mastered over the winter at Baked Beans Recording in Harrison by Alan Bean and the artwork is by her aunt, Victoria Pierson.

Pierson urges people to feel free to share the music as she is eager to bring these songs into the world and to watch what work they may do. “During these uncertain times, it is my hope that “Be Here Now” will be a source of comfort and peace in your life and in the lives of all who hear it,” Pierson says.

To download the album or for more information, visit heatherpierson.com. The album is also available on Bandcamp at heatherpierson.bandcamp.com/album/be-here-now.

