Necessary building closures and ceasing of in-person programs has led to the creation of Waterfall’s second Facebook page, which focuses on content for kids and families. Kids can attend free storytime and artmaking sessions via Facebook Live every Friday with educator Bridget Matros, find daily “Creative Challenges,” and share images of artwork they’re making at home. All Ages Art Happenings still bring people together as virtual “shared experiences” including a living room dance party, a weekend of sidewalk chalking, and a week of building backyard fairy houses.

Waterfall has also entered the world of virtual gallery experiences, making their galleries accessible worldwide. Just before closing, the Young Artists’ Gallery Takeover filled Waterfall Arts’ three floors with over 300 pieces of art created by Waldo County youth. The show can now be viewed from home thanks to a video tour of the galleries.

Waterfall Arts also invites the public to submit images of their work to their first virtual open call show. The theme for this year’s exhibition is “Milestones and Stepping Stones.” 2020 marks the 20th anniversary of Waterfall Arts and the 200th anniversary of the state of Maine; artwork that references the past, future, anniversaries, or other milestones is welcomed. The added theme of “Stepping Stones” responds to recent changes in our lives and rhythms; it calls on artists to make a daily commitment to create – that is, to make their practice consistent and iterative. Artists are invited to share either documentation of their process or a final piece, by the deadline of May 15. Visit the Waterfall Arts website to submit your work, and to see the show.

Launched in 2000 and currently celebrating 20 years, Waterfall Arts is a community arts center that offers resources to students, professionals, and arts enthusiasts of all ages. Opportunities include classes, exhibitions, art events, performances, open community studios (clay, print, and darkroom photography), public art projects, and more. Waterfall Arts is located at 256 High St., Belfast. For more information, call (207) 338-2222 of visit waterfallarts.org.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: