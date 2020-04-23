AUBURN – Priscilla Evelyn Pelletier, 98, of Lisbon peacefully passed away on Monday April 20, 2020 at the Hospice House in Auburn. She was born on Feb. 6, 1922, with her twin brother Lauriat “Larry” Pelletier, daughter of Gustave Pelletier and Marie (Beaudoin) Pelletier. She grew up on Rosedale Street in Lewiston, moving downtown upon the death of her father. She was a graduate of Lewiston High School, class of 1940. She later became an RN after studying at the Maine Eye and Ear Institute and graduated in 1944. She married Roger Alyre Carrier on July 31, 1948. They were the first couple to be married in the new Holy Cross Church building on Lisbon Street, and she was a lifelong member of Holy Cross / Prince of Peace Parish. Priscilla worked as an RN in Portland until the birth of her first child in 1950, and then became instructor of Health and Safety at the Pelletier Beauty School in the 1950s. She stayed home and raised five children with her husband, Roger. She also worked as a real estate salesperson at Carrier Real Estate from 1970 to 1985 and networked with many local business people. She was involved in the St. Anne Sodality for many years, offering Christmas gifts, music, and dance programs with her young children at the “Poor Farm” in Lewiston. Priscilla was very supportive of her children’s involvement in Boy and Girl Scouts, with boys reaching to Eagle Scout and girls to Cadette Scout. The children were also involved in winter sports and music, playing the piano, guitar, and doing vocals. She loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and was supportive to their parents, lending a hand when needed at all times. She loved knitting, crochet, paint by numbers, interactive games, and enjoying nature both at home and at camp, and loved her dog, Pepper. She had a wonderful sense of humor and loved her Saturday night margarita when going out to supper with family members. She loved spending hot days at the camp on Taylor Pond, Auburn, and was always welcoming to new people who entered her life. She loved giving advice to anyone in need of it. She will be deeply missed.She is survived by her five children, Guy (Kathy) Carrier of Ft. Pierce, Fla., Vincent (Sue) Carrier of Lisbon, Denise (Claude) Mailhot of Lewiston, Lise (Andy) Pelletier of Lisbon, and Andre (Tina) Carrier of Lewiston. She also leaves behind her grandchildren, Celeste Carrier (John Torrey) of Farmingdale, Tony Carrier (Bekah McIntyre) of Biddeford, Ryan Carrier (Briar Day) of Poland, Sara SanPedro of Windham, Corinne Cook (Brian) of Auburn, Collette Wilson of Lewiston, Linette Mailhot (Thomas Russell) of Lewiston, Dustin Carrier (Sheena) of Lewiston, Devin Carrier (Whitney) of Lewiston, Mariah Carrier of Bangor; as well as her nine great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren. The family is eternally grateful for others who loved her, especially, PSS Courtney Dostie, Mary Hahn, and nurse Mary Callahan. She was predeceased by her loving husband, Roger.Condolences may be shared with her family at www.thefortingrouplewiston.com A memorial mass will be celebrated at Holy Cross Church in Lewiston at a later date. Arrangements are under the care of Fortin Group Funeral Home, Cremation and Monument Services, 70 Horton St., Lewiston, ME 04240.

