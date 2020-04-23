The coronavirus has not only threatened the public but has created a lot of noise from politicians and media.

During the impeachment trial, Congress proposed getting its hands on the public’s money by taxing IRAs at a higher rate if a person happened to die before their money ran out, so Congress gets to spend it instead of people being able to help their children.

Now Congress is using this new virus to drown out the fact that they are spending money wantonly in the name of protecting the public. They said the president and his staff can’t benefit from the spending, but did not hold themselves to the same standard.

Congress is using the virus to bring dangerous federal rationing of the nation’s health care system. New York State Gov. Andrew Como is making a lot of noise about New York needing federal help and getting it, while smaller states like Maine are getting token amounts.

I know the younger generation in enamored by all the stuff computers can do, but embracing the loss of privacy in the name of the virus is foolhardy. We all need to stay strong to fight the coronavirus, but also stay vigilant about what else is going on.

Patricia Bernard, Lewiston

