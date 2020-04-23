REGION — All cities and towns statewide have felt the impact of COVID-19 in some way or another. Some, however, have taken a harder hit than others.

It was reported last week in the Portland Press Herald that Portland, South Portland and Westbrook had furloughed “hundreds” of municipal employees due to financial problems caused by coronavirus.

Bethel Town Manager Loretta Powers said the town has not furloughed any employees yet and that they can still accrue vacation time. Office employees are currently alternating days they spend in the office. Powers said this matter will be reviewed again at the end of the month.

West Paris Town Manager Wade Rainey said the town office and library remain closed to the public, but that they are all still working as of now. The transfer station is still operating under its usual hours and the highway department employees are still working also.

Rainey added that the fire department is on call as usual.

Newry Town Administrator Amy Bernard said that the town is not currently furloughing employees, but that the matter will be revisited next month if the stay-at-home order is still in effect.

