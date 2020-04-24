BURLINGTON, Mass. – Daniel P. Faucher, devoted husband, father, brother, and grandfather, passed away April 21, 2020, at the age of 55, at Lahey Medical Center in Burlington, Mass., waiting to receive a liver transplant due to a chronic liver disease. Dan is survived by his beloved wife, Cyndi (Raymond) Faucher; daughter, Alexis Faucher, three stepsons, Daniel Brannigan, Derek Bourgoin, and Craig Bourgoin; his two brothers, Pete Faucher, wife Karie, and John Faucher, wife Terry; and mother, Alice Faucher; grandchildren, Kade Bourgoin, Avery and Nova Bootz, Henry Leo-Raymond Brannigan; missing the arrival of his newest grandson, and namesake, Mac Daniel-Paul Brannigan.He was predeceased by his father, Germain Faucher.Dan was born in Lewiston, on Jan. 2, 1965 to Alice and Germain Faucher. He graduated from Lewiston High School, and joined the army shortly after graduation on July 21, 1983, ending his service on May 20, 1986. He was then employed at Bath Iron Works, where he devoted 31 years working as a Tin Smith and Ship Fitter. Dan enjoyed all things country, including country dancing, where he eventually met his wife Cyndi, of 21 years, at Mixer’s Night Club, during Thursday night line dancing. The two instantly hit it off and were married on Aug. 10, 2000, and welcomed their daughter together shortly after on May 21, 2001. Time spent with family and friends was one of Dan’s pastimes, along with watching TV, and cuddling with the family dogs he said ‘we didn’t need’. Dan especially appreciated country music, singing karaoke whenever he could, and dancing with his wife, Cyndi, and his daughter, Alexis. He found a combination of all of these things at his “Home Away from Home” while camping with his family, at Riverbend Campground in Leeds, something he did for over 15 years.Dan was a selfless person who would help anyone in need, at any given time, without batting an eye. He brought light into the eyes of his family, especially his grandchildren, and he will be deeply missed by all that knew the hard-working, perseverant, and loving person he was. We love you very much.Due to COVID-19, services will not be held at this time.

