100 Years Ago: 1920

Senior class parts were announced Thursday at Edward Little High School as follows – Ode: Harold Moore; poem, Marcella Harradon; prophecy, Janice Holt; presentation of gifts, Stanley J. Libby; and history, Theodore Paul.

50 Years Ago: 1970

Mrs. Alton G. Savage, well known in the Girl Scout Circles, was the recipient of the “Thanks Badge,” the highest award which can be presented in girl scouting. The presentation of the badge was made to Mrs. Savage, retiring chairman of the River Valley Association of Girl Scouts, as she wound up her 27 years of scouting at the Monday evening meeting of River Valley Association leaders held in the Auburn Methodist Church.

25 Years Ago: 1995

For the past 16 years, the Maine Division of the American Cancer Society has sponsored the Living With Cancer Conference. On May 3 at the Augusta Civic Center, more than 300 people will attend the conference and leave with a better understanding of cancer and how to cope with its effects. This year’s keynote speaker will be Dr. Joyce Brothers, noted psychologist columnist, author and NBC Radio personality whose husband of 40 years succumbed to cancer. The theme of this years conference is “Living With Cancer — New Opportunities.”

The material used in Looking Back is reproduced exactly as it originally appeared, although misspellings and errors may be corrected.

