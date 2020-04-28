Coronavirus infections rose slightly again Tuesday as state health officials reported 17 new confirmed cases but no additional deaths.

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention posted new figures Tuesday morning showing 1,040 confirmed cases, up from 1,023 on Monday. The death toll from the COVID-19 disease caused by the coronavirus held steady at 51.

After accounting for deaths and the 585 individuals who have recovered from the disease, Maine CDC reported 403 active cases of COVID-19. That is a decrease of 19 from Monday. Health officials caution the number of confirmed cases only captures a portion of the actual cases, however, because not everyone with symptoms is being tested.

There were 33 people hospitalized because of complications related to COVID-19 on Tuesday — down from 39 on Monday — with 17 people being treated in intensive care units and seven using a ventilator to support their breathing.

At 3 p.m. Tuesday, Gov. Janet Mills is expected to unveil aspects of the plan for how and when her administration might begin relaxing restrictions on residents and businesses as part of a gradual reopening of Maine’s economy. Mills also signaled on Monday, however, that she is likely to extend the statewide “stay-at-home” order set to expire on Thursday.

That order requires Mainers to stay in their homes except for essential activities, such as grocery shopping, picking up pharmaceuticals, seeking medical care, exercising or recreating outdoors, caring for another person or livestock, necessary home maintenance, or commuting to an essential job.

Much of Maine’s economy — and the nation’s — is currently shuttered as government officials attempt to reduce transmission of the disease through stay-at-home orders and physical or social distancing.

More than 100,000 individuals, or roughly one in seven Maine workers, have filed unemployment claims since the start of the pandemic. The food service, hospitality, recreation and entertainment industries have been hit particularly hard, with roughly a quarter of the workers in those industries out of a job.

There is growing pressure in Maine and other states to relax some of those restrictions, although doing so too early or in an unsafe fashion could lead to new spikes in cases and deaths. More than 50,000 people have died of COVID-19 in the U.S.

