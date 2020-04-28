LEWISTON — Museum L-A invites the public to participate in a photo contest as part of an upcoming gallery exhibit. The new exhibit dives into the history of the Androscoggin River to celebrate the waterway and its effects on the industrial development of many cities throughout Maine. Photographs submitted to the contest will help to showcase the natural beauty of one of the largest rivers in Maine.

Contest submissions must feature some part of the Androscoggin River from its headwaters to the shore. This includes general river views, shots of the Great Falls and other falls along the river, any Androscoggin watershed areas, and photos showcasing flora, fauna or geographic features along or in the river.

Museum L-A encourages submissions from anyone in the Lewiston-Auburn community and beyond to feature great views of the river throughout Maine. All submissions will be reviewed by a selection committee appointed by the museum. Winning photographs will be mounted in Museum L-A’s gallery for the duration of the upcoming Androscoggin River exhibit.

All photographs submitted must be accompanied by a completed form, available on Museum L-A’s website, before the submission deadline of May 23. Photos can only be submitted by the person who took the photograph. If the photo was taken by a minor (under age 18), the legal guardian must sign the submission form. Individuals can submit two photos in the contest. All submissions must be sent digitally using the online submission form available on Museum L-A’s website or by sending them to [email protected].

Additional information and a submission form can be found on Museum L-A’s website, www.museumla.org. Further questions can be sent to [email protected].

Grow L+A is collaborating on the photo contest project.

Museum L-A is in the Bates Mill Complex, 35 Canal St. It is currently closed to the public, but regular hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Special tour requests and large group tours outside of those hours are available by appointment.

