MINOT – George R. Johnson, 76, of Minot, Maine, passed away peacefully at home with his loving family by his side on Thursday, April 23, 2020, after a long battle with C.O.P.D. He was born to Henry and Estella (Smith) Johnson on January 12, 1944. George was one of nine children. He married Carol A. Johnson on February 1, 1964, and had three children. He spent many years in construction eventually owning his own concrete business, Johnson and Son Concrete. He enjoyed spending time hunting, fishing, gardening and riding his lawn mower around the yard, as well as spending time with his family. George is survived by Carol, his wife of 56 years; his children, Staci Johnson, Scott and wife, Christine Johnson, Sheri Johnson and fiancé, Steve Teehan; his two sisters, Jeannette Breiding and Carol Breton; grandsons, Matthew, Robbie, Zachary, Benjamin, Avery and Gavan; granddaughters, Shelbi and Isabelle; great-grandsons, Brody and Noah; great-granddaughters, Mikenna, Piper and Ellie. He was predeceased by his parents, Henry and Estella; brothers, Henry, Lester and Bobby; sisters, Pamela, Constance and Virginia; granddaughter, Samantha; and great-granddaughter, Mikailee; and best-friend, Bill Letourneau. The Johnson family would like to thank Androscoggin Home Health and Hospice for all of their help and support. Per George’s request there will be no funeral services. There will be a celebration of life at a later date.

