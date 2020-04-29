BRUNSWICK – Cynthia Bonsey of Lisbon Falls passed away on April 24, 2020 after a two-week battle with COVID19. (Ethel) Cynthia Seavey was born on Nov. 7, 1931 to Fannie and Albert Seavey.She had 11 siblings, all of whom passed on before her. She was predeceased by her husband, Roland Bonsey, to whom she was married for 61 years.She is survived by her half-sister, Robin (Stimpson) Stone; four children, Theresa Bonsey, Joanne Bonsey, Susan (and Scott) Ramsay and Michael (and Diane) Bonsey; five grandchildren, Jerome (and Vanity Copeland) Bonsey, Caitlin Ramsay, Kate (and Jeff Damon) McKenna, Alexa (and Wesley Bryant) Bonsey, Kendra ( and Adam Cogen) Bonsey, and Eva Bonsey. She has one great grandchild, Matthias McKenna. She also had a vast extended family; Cynthia kept in touch with her nieces and nephews, creating wonderful memories for the family. She had several close friends, including her neighbor, April White. Cynthia grew up in Cape Porpoise. After graduating from Gorham State Teachers’ College, Cynthia taught school in Connecticut until she started her family. During the 1970s and 1980s, Cynthia taught at the Marion T. Morse School in Lisbon Falls, and was an aide for the Auburn School Department. She served a term on the Lisbon School Board, and was an active participant of the Lisbon United Methodist Church for nearly 50 years. Cynthia was always willing to give a helping hand to anyone who needed it. She was loved by family and friends.Cynthia’s children had the benefit of a loving mother, who had her own way of motivating them. “Well, let’s get our work done, then we can go shopping or play a game!” This motivational technique also worked well with her students. When they finished their work, they could do an art project. The students loved “The Beautiful Mrs. B”, a moniker she jokingly gave herself.Cynthia was a social person. She enjoyed engaging in conversations with anybody who was nearby. She loved to play card and board games with family and friends. She spent hours working on crosswords, knitting, crocheting, and embroidery. In her younger years she sewed clothes for her children. She loved having family and friends visit.Cynthia spent hundreds of hours working on her family tree album beginning with her parents and continuing to more recent years. She proudly showed it to family members and friends. By completing this project, she strived to keep her family connected and recorded for future generations.Her family misses her, but is comforted by the knowledge that she has reunited with the love of her life in heaven. Cynthia missed Roland terribly after his death. Her family appreciates all the prayers, well wishes and support from friends and extended family members. Thanks to the staff at Midcoast Hospital for all they did for Cynthia during her hospitalization and her final days.Due to Coronavirus lockdowns, there will be no visiting hours, however, a memorial service later in the year to celebrate Cynthia’s life. Arrangements are under the care of Crosman Funeral Home, Cremation and Monument Services, 40 Main St., Lisbon Falls, 353-4951. In lieu of flowers, the family has suggested that donations be made in Cynthia’s honor to theLisbon Falls United Methodist Church14 School St.Lisbon Falls, ME 04252