TOPSHAM – Cheryl Nickerson Conlan, 76, of Topsham, and formerly of Rockland, died Saturday, April 18, 2020 at the Highlands Long Term Care Facility after an extended illness. She was immediately ushered into the arms of her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, whom she loved and served for many years.Born in Rockland on July 18, 1943, she was the daughter of Lewis Abbott Nickerson and Mary (Barbara) Simmons Nickerson.Her childhood was a happy and carefree one spent with family and friends. Many happy hours were spent playing at the beaches around the Rockland area with her sisters and friends. Summers were filled with visiting at a much-loved uncle’s cottage in Saint George. Another happy place to visit was with another favorite aunt and uncle and their family, who were Coast Guard lighthouse keepers on several Maine lighthouses, (White Head, Eagle Island, Brown’s Head, and the RocklandBreakwater Light). Winter days were filled with laughter and fun sledding and skating at Stevens’ Pond with friends from “The South End Gang”.After graduating from Rockland High School in 1961, she began a long and successful career of more than 40 years with the New England Telephone and Telegraph Company, which later became known as NYNEX. Starting with them as a long distance telephone operator, over the years through hard work, diligence, professionalism, and loyalty, she moved up the ranks to several managerial positions throughout New England. She took great pride in her professional life and worked very hard for her success. She was well-liked and respected by her co-workers and colleagues, maintaining many of those friendships all of her life.She loved reading, watching old movies, tending to her garden, and hosting family functions and parties at her well-kept and maintained home. Always with a camera in her hand to capture “special moments”, she loved making and sharing photo albums and family videos.Travel was a great passion of hers, as she made several tours and cruises to more than 25 countries worldwide. Of all of the countries that she visited, Israel was by far her favorite. She travelled to The Holy Land 18 times making “pilgrimages” with a much-loved Salvation Army group. She often stated that she “loved walking in the footsteps of Jesus” and each time she arrived on Israeli soil that she was “coming home”. Without a doubt, her favorite place in Israel was The Mount of Olives.Cheryl loved children and made several missions trips to orphanages in Romania, Turkey, and Nigeria with “hug teams” from her church. Her heart was broken by the many sad scenes she encountered on those trips. She often stated “I can’t do much, but I can hug them and pray”. For many years Cheryl was a member of The East Auburn Baptist Church, where she enjoyed the Ladies’ Bible Study group, and being a Pioneer Girl Leader to the grade-school girls. She always talked about “her girls” with love and affection.Second only to her love for Jesus, was her love for her family. She especially doted on her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.She was predeceased by her parents; as well as a nephew, Joshua Cole; and a great-grandchild, Ashlyn Lou Cordell.Survivors include her daughter, Lisa Dean McWlliams, formerly of Topsham; her two sisters, Gail Nickerson Cole and her husband, Reverend Wayne Cole of Nelliston, N.Y., and Jillaine “Jill” Nickerson Rabine and her husband, Timothy of Canajoharie, N.Y. She leaves behind four grandchildren, Timothy Sewall and his wife, Kim of Lewiston, Mandy Lynn Knight and her fiance’, Daniel Cordell of Clinton, N.C., Missy Lynn Knight of Pittsfield, and Kristin Michaud and her fiance, Brandon Tardiff of Lewiston. There were also five great-grandchildren, C.J., Tegan, Jaxon, Braylen, and Michael, all of whom were precious to her.Also grieving her loss are several nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Two very special cousins are Ellsworth T. Rundlett, III (Derry) of Cape Elizabeth, and Connie Louder Putnam of West Rockport; as well as a lifelong friend, Betty Brann of Rockland. She also loved her “Israel Travelling Buddy”, Betty Francis Flemming of Kenmore, N.Y.A very special thank you goes out to all of the staff at the Highlands in Topsham for their love and excellent care for her over the last year and a half. Final arrangements were handled by Funeral Alternatives in Brunswick. Due to the Coronavirus quarantine, a celebration of life/ memorial service will be held at a later date at the East Auburn Baptist Church with the Reverend Roger Cousineau officiating. Internment will be at the Achorn Cemetery in Rockland. A public announcement will be made when arrangements can be finalized. Online condolences to www.funeralalternatives.net”I HAVE FOUGHT THE GOOD FIGHT. I HAVE FINISHED THE RACE. I HAVE KEPT THE FAITH. NOW THERE IS IN STORE FOR ME THE CROWN OF RIGHTEOUSNESS” (2 Timothy 4:7). Rest in Peace, Dear Cheryl. We will “see you in the morning.”