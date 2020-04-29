WILTON — Family and friends surprised Dane Cousineau with a birthday parade Sunday, April 26, to mark his becoming a teenager.

Large gatherings have been discouraged in an effort to flatten the curve of spread of the novel coronavirus in Maine. As of Sunday afternoon at least 27 cases of COVID-19 had been confirmed in Franklin County.

Birthday parades have replaced more traditional celebrations.

Cousineau, who became a teenager Sunday, was greeted by friendly honking and cheering as cars carrying wellwishers drove from Pond onto Camp Road. Some vehicles were adorned with birthday signs and/or balloons. Occupants blew bubbles as they passed by. Engine I from the Wilton Fire Dept., driven by Brett Osgood and accompanied by firefighter Brian Young, served as the grand finale.

Cousineau was very surprised and thankful.

He told to his parents, “I can cross that off my bucket list.”

