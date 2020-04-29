Sunday afternoon, April 26, Dane Cousineau was surprised by a birthday parade for his 13th birthday. Stevie Galkowski waves from the front seat and Roman Galkowski reacts from their van during the procession. Submitted photo

WILTON — Family and friends surprised Dane Cousineau with a birthday parade Sunday, April 26, to mark his becoming a teenager.

Dane Cousineau, who turned 13 Sunday, April 26, was surprised by a birthday parade. Engine I from the Wilton Fire Dept. served as the grand finale. The truck was driven by Brett Osgood who was accompanied by firefighter Brian Young. Submitted photo

Large gatherings have been discouraged in an effort to flatten the curve of spread of the novel coronavirus in Maine. As of Sunday afternoon at least 27 cases of COVID-19 had been confirmed in Franklin County.

Birthday parades have replaced more traditional celebrations.

Cousineau, who became a teenager Sunday, was greeted by friendly honking and cheering as cars carrying wellwishers drove from Pond onto Camp Road. Some vehicles were adorned with birthday signs and/or balloons. Occupants blew bubbles as they passed by. Engine I from the Wilton Fire Dept., driven by Brett Osgood and accompanied by firefighter Brian Young, served as the grand finale.

Cousineau was very surprised and thankful.

He told to his parents, “I can cross that off my bucket list.”

 

Dane Cousineau of Wilton was surprised with a birthday parade Sunday afternoon, April 26. Wishes the new 13 year old included balloons, bubbles, honking horns, yelled greetings and signs such as this one that reads,”You are officially a ‘quaranteen’.” Submitted photo

 

