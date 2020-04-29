WILTON — Selectpersons unanimously approved sending a letter to Regional School Unit 9 requesting the upcoming budget remain level.
Selectperson Tom Saviello recommended sending the letter.
“I’ve supported the school budget from day one,” he said. “In these times, it’s time to hold flat as best they can with only increases on teachers’ salaries and so forth required by law.
“There are rumblings out there of another assistant administrator, is not necessary at this point in time, and anything they do add to the budget has to be covered by Essential Programs and Services in part.”
Selectperson David Leavitt said any budget should be held.
“We know there’s going to be financial impact,” he said. “It’s looking like projected over the next year, state revenues are going to be down 20%. That’s going to affect town, school budgets.”
Saviello suggested asking Wilton school board members and perhaps Supt. Tina Meserve to Zoom in on future Select Board meetings.
