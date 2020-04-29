LEWISTON – Constance Ouellette, 79, of Lewiston passed away on Sunday April 26, 2020 at CMMC in Lewiston after a long illness. Connie was born on Sept. 21, 1940 in Lewiston, a daughter of the late Wilfrid and Lumina (Roy) Allard.She was a member of Holy Cross Church and attended Holy Cross School and then graduated from Mary Joseph Academy in Biddeford Pool in 1958. She often shared fond memories of her four years there. She married Leo Ouellette Sr. on Nov. 22, 1962, and raised four children together.She worked for several years at Blais Flower shop making flower arrangements until she starting working for Tri County Mental Health where she retired after 25 years in the billing office.She enjoyed knitting, rocking on her front porch, drives to the coast and lunch with her friends. She was a wonderful caretaker to her mother in her last years and a wonderful caretaker to her daughter, Gisele.She will be sadly missed by her husband of 57 years; her daughter Gisele Ouellette of Lewiston, her daughter Claudette Gilbert and husband Steve of Gardiner, son Don Ouellette and wife Renita of West Gardiner. She also leaves behind her siblings, Irene Dymond and husband Jim, Robert Allard and wife Jackie, Norm Allard and wife Kim, Marcel Allard and wife Pat, Don Allard and wife Priscille, a brother-in-law Paul Ouellette and wife Alma and brother-in-law Richard Leclair; as well as her grandchildren, Casey Bowden and partner Jess, Christopher Bowden, Matthew Gilbert, Steven Gilbert, Brady Ouellette, Tasha Turmenne and Kianna Turmenne; as well as her great-grandchildren, Elijah, Myriah and Cade.She was predeceased by her son, Leo Ouellette Jr.; her parents, Wilfrid and Lumina Allard; and brother Wilfrid “Sonny” Allard.A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Holy Cross Church at a future date with family and friends to celebrate her beautiful life. Arrangements are under the care of The Fortin Group Funeral Home, Cremation and Monument Services 70 Horton St. Lewiston, 784-4584. Those wishing, in lieu of flowers, may make a charitable contribution in Connie’s memory to thePine Tree Society Campat either114 Pine Tree Camp Rd.Rome, ME 04963 orwww.pinetreesociety.org