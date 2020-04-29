MEXICO – Lee Milo Wing Bauer passed away in Mexico on April 25, 2020 while helping a neighbor remove a fallen tree from her property. Lee was born Jan. 17, 1943 in Rumford, the son of Maurice and Elsie (Wing) Bauer.He attended school in Mexico where he graduated with the Mexico High School class of 1961. He went on to the University of Maine, Orono. He graduated with the class of 1965 with a degree in teaching. His first teaching job was in Montpelier, Vt., where he taught one year. He taught one year in Westbrook and one in Jay before moving to Millinocket where he taught at Stearns High School for 25 years. After his retirement, he moved back to Mexico. He loved the outdoors and enjoyed fishing, hunting, hiking, building things and exploring new places. Lee loved Mt. Kathadin and the lakes of northern Maine. He spent many hours riding the backroads and finding new places. He enjoyed taking his dog for rides every day and especially liked the White Mountains of New Hampshire. Last year he fulfilled a wish to go to the top of Mt. Washington on the Cog Railroad with his friend, Tony, which he thoroughly enjoyed.He was very talented and did many beautiful oil paintings which he shared with family and friends. He also loved photography and took thousands of beautiful photos of wildlife and scenery. One trip he looked forward to every year was the Fryeburg Fair where he just couldn’t get enough of the animals.He took a part time job at Ames Dept. Store and later at the Mexico Walmart where he made many friends. He liked staying busy and he liked helping people. Lee is survived by his son, Daniel and companion Pauline Turbide of Mexico; sisters Susan Byam and her husband George of Mexico, Jane Bullock of Wilton, and Ruth Guthrie and her husband, Tom of Milo, and brother-in-law Hubert “Hoopie” Palmer. He is survived by many nieces and nephews; as well as great-nieces and nephews, all of whom adored him and he adored them as well. He is also survived by Pauline’s children, David Merriam, James and Chad Warner and their four children.He was predeceased by his parents; an infant brother, David, a sister, Nancy Palmer, brothers-in-law, John Jodrey Jr. and Charles Bullock. You are invited to share your thoughts, condolences and fond memories with the family by visiting their guestbook at www.sgthibaultfuneralhome.com.At his request, there will be no visitation nor service. Arrangements are under the care and guidance of S.G. Thibault Funeral Home and Life Celebration Center, 250 Penobscot St., Rumford ME 04276. 364-4366 www.sgthibaultfuneralhome.com Anyone who wishes to do so may give toFranklin County Animal Shelter550 Industry Rd.Farmington, ME 04938 orMt. Valley SchoolLunch Programchecks should be made toRSV 10 Nutrition ProgramC/O Jeanne Lapointe799 Hancock St.Rumford, ME 04276in his memory.