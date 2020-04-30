To the Editor:
I was headed to the dump the other day and as I passed Cumberland Farms, a voice shouted out “Hey, go back to Connecticut, don’t come to Maine.” As I looked at the fella, I realized it was someone I have known for 20-plus years. My initial response was I chuckled for a few seconds because I was born here, went to high school here and have lived here for 47 years.
The fact that I had a rental car with Connecticut plates because my truck is in the shop, is the only reason I could think for him yelling his comment. I know he didn’t recognize me. Now, I get it about the corona virus, but come on.
I saw him walking on Main Street several days later, stopped and chatted with him a bit. Now here’s a guy who’s 41 years old, lives with his mother, hasn’t worked in at least 11 years, and gets subsistence anyway he can. No, his mother doesn’t need his help, as a matter of fact she has a boyfriend and wishes her son would move out. He is not disabled in any way.
In our conversation I mentioned to him I’m glad those folks from away come to Maine because they leave a lot of money here when they go home. I told him if they own a place here it helps with our property taxes. He reminded me he doesn’t pay property taxes.
I want to believe he is in the minority, but I’ve heard stories over the years these types of rude comments have been going on for years. I guess to some the feeling might be, we want you to come to Maine (Vacationland), spend lots of money, stay a little while, then leave.
Heck, I’ve been to several states in New England driving on my Maine plates and never heard a bad comment. Even got stopped by Massachusetts State Police and when he saw I lived in Norway he said he loved skiing at Sunday River.
T. Jenkins
Norway
Comments are not available on this story.
-
Lewiston-Auburn
Edward Little seniors to graduate in a ‘drive-in’ ceremony
-
Advertiser Democrat
Vegetable pots, plots and gardens are in demand
-
The Bethel Citizen
Greenwood approves appointments, touches on COVID-19
-
Uncategorized
Senior Spotlight: Abigail Landry
-
Advertiser Democrat
Earth Day