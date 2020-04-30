COPLIN PLANTATION – Gerard Joseph “Joe” Gallant passed away peacefully on April 27, 2020 with his wife and two daughters by his side. He was born Jan. 6, 1950 in Rumford, to Albert J. and Lorraine (Babineau) Gallant . Through his childhood he lived in Hanover and graduated from Stephens High School in Rumford, in 1968.After graduating, he enlisted in the Navy during the Vietnam Era. Once honorably discharged, he married his high school sweetheart, Cheryl Waterhouse of Rumford Point and raised a loving family in Bowdoin. His 40 years as a Tank Tester Supervisor at Bath Iron Works allowed him to support his family well. He retired in early 2011.He had a special place in his heart for each person who touched his life over the years. His greatest accomplishment was that he raised two loving and healthy daughters. He acquired many dear friends he called family, especially his bonus family “The Roxbury Pond Tribe.” He always had a fun time doing what he loved, snowmobiling, 4 wheeling, and just being around people. He really enjoyed conversations with older people and listening to their stories.He is survived by his wife, Cheryl, married just shy of 49 years; daughters, Becky and husband Rick Grant of N. Monmouth, and Jeanna and husband Mark Dugal of Lisbon Falls; two grandchildren, Mackenzie Grant and Kylan Dugal; brothers, Ronald and wife, Lun Gallant of Florida, Richard and wife, Jenn Pitcher of South Arm, and his two sisters, Sheila St. Cyr of New Castle and Debra and her husband Jeff Tucker of Gorham; also many nieces, nephews, and cousins. His greatest joy was being blessed with two grandchildren. Joe, you will be missed deeply by your family and friends. You will forever be “Always on my mind.”Arrangements are being cared for by Wiles Remembrance Center: Adams-McFarlane Chapel 137 Farmington Falls Rd. Farmington. A big “party” is being planned to celebrate Joe’s legacy later this summer. A kind word may be left in his book of memories at www.wilesrc.com In lieu of flowers we ask that you please send donations to theFlagstaff Area ATV ClubP.O Box 553Stratton, ME 04982

