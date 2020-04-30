PARIS — The Paris Public Library building has been closed due to concerns about the spread of COVID-19. The library’s collection is available though, through either curbside pick-up or home delivery. To request books, DVDs, audiobooks or other materials in the collection, please search the library’s catalog at MILS.maine.edu, limiting the search from “Entire Collection” to just “Paris Public Library”. Materials can be searched for by author, title, or keyword. Any items found in a search with the status of “Available” should be on the library’s shelves and may be borrowed.

Please call the library at 743-6994 and leave a message or e-mail [email protected] with your list. A member of the library’s staff will contact you to arrange a time of pick-up or delivery. Unfortunately, any items not found in the library’s collection are unobtainable at this time due to the temporary shut-down of interlibrary loan services in the state.

To see the newest additions to the library’s collection, please go to the library’s webpage at www.paris.lib.me.us. Under the page’s banner are tabs for new books, new children’s and young adult books, and new movies. Clicking on the tabs produces lists of materials added to the collection over the past couple of months.

The Paris Public Library also has e-books and digital audiobooks available through the cloubLibrary app. The app is free and can be downloaded through most app stores. Please contact the library to obtain your account number.

All materials are cleaned with disinfectant before being distributed. And please, feel free to contact the Paris Public Library at 743-6994 or email [email protected] with any questions, comments, or concerns. The library’s Facebook page is also a source of up-to-date information.

