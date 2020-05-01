FARMINGTON — During this time, it’s so easy to forget about what resources are out there, both for COVID and for whatever will be our ‘new normal’ going forward. So, we thought we’d share with you!

United Way is working hard with our partners to be as responsive as possible during this pandemic…we have mobilized The Very Basics Fund to help organizations that are focused on COVID-19 related issues (like food and shelter) and we have already allocated more than $22,500 to help provide relief. We’ve also coordinator the making and distribution of over of handmade masks to help keep community members safer.

United Way is accepting donations for The Very Basics Fund and working hard on grants and other funding sources to continue to provide help during this pandemic (visit www.uwtva.org/give).

United Way will be there once the ‘new normal’ is here. And we need to plan for that. In that respect, we are starting to plan Packs for Progress. Having distributed 614 backpacks last year, we are anticipating more this year (even more of an increase than normal due to families who may have been affected by COVID-19) and will be starting to:

Take applications (just call 778-5048 and someone will call you back to fill out the application over the phone)

Collect school supplies (backpacks, notebooks, 3-ring binders, crayons, pencils, colored pencils, erasers, pencil sharpeners and more)

Raise money to support this program so we can buy the supplies that don’t get donated

United Way will still start *planning* for our up-coming events, Summer Experience: Growth and Leadership Through Service (and plan a remote option if necessary), our annual COLOR ME UNITED 5K (August should be feasible, we hope), Packs for Progress (mentioned above), Tools for Teachers and others.

United Way will be here, to continue to serve the Greater Franklin County community, in the new normal, that’s for sure. We’re planning on it. And we’ll need your help to do it. Things like backpacks, supporting our Community Partners and their programs (Meals on Wheels, Literacy Volunteers, Safe Voices and so many more)

United Way of the Tri-Valley Area’s mission is to unite people and resources to improve lives and build a strong and healthy community. Every dollar and hour are appreciated, so please consider helping United Way help others by making a tax-deductible charitable contribution. For more information about United Way of the Tri-Valley Area, visit www.uwtva.org or call 778-5048. Follow United Way on Facebook to be kept up to speed on programs and initiatives that are upcoming (www.facebook.com/uwtva).

