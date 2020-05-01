Sunday River Brewing Co. is ready to open and the owner has challenged state officials to take him to court.

During his Thursday night broadcast, Fox News host Tucker Carlson interviewed Newry restaurant owner Richard Savage, who said he will open despite Maine’s executive order prohibiting gatherings of 10 people or more.

On Thursday night, the restaurant’s Facebook page only advertised takeout service. Savage plans to open it at noon. On the restaurant’s Facebook page Friday, an updated notice indicated the restaurant will open at 4 p.m.

Savage told Carlson during the show that his 250 seat restaurant, with a 2,200 square foot patio, is capable of seating people at 6 foot intervals. And it’s time to reopen.

Businesses such as golf courses, hair salons and car dealerships are allowed to open Friday as long as they prevent more than 10 people gathering, and if they have enough space for people to practice social distancing.

Under the executive order issued Tuesday, Maine restaurants are permitted to open June 1, provided they are able to provide appropriate safety precautions.

Savage had nothing good to say about Gov. Janet Mills, who issued the executive orders restricting activity in Maine and set a timeline for its reopening. “She’s over her head,” he told Carlson. “She’s doing this to break our state even more than we are now.”

Carlson, who owns a vacation home in nearby Bryant Pond, called Mills “the most dictatorial governor I’ve seen in a long time.”

Savage spent most of the time talking about how his restaurant and tourism-based businesses across Maine need to reopen. “I really hope these restaurants open,” he said.

Savage then ended the segment by giving the governor’s cell phone number on the air, according to MaineExaminer.com.

