SPERRYVILLE, Va. – Cherie Lea Kate Hardy, 47, of Sperryville, died April 13, 2020, at Fauquier Hospital. She was born August 18, 1972, in Bogalusa, La., the daughter of William and Ruby Ruth Tannehill.In addition to her mother, she is survived by a son, Devon Sheehan; two brothers, Mark Hardy (Pia), Bryan Tannehill (Stacey); one sister, Desiree’ Tannehill Johnson (Al); as well as numerous nieces and nephews. A private service will be held at Moser Funeral Home, Saturday, May 2, 2020, at 3 p.m., with COVID-19 restrictions in place, with Rev. Frank Fishback officiating.Online condolences may be given at moserfuneralhome.com.