What follows are short articles sharing the AGE-OLD QUESTION that remains the paramount subject of local conversation (besides a pandemic every century or so, OR the weather); “When’s Ice Out?”

In the old days there were not only warnings about early open water, but printed directions about how to get a team of horses back out, after they had broken through “honeycomb” or “soft” ice. Folks were warned not to take a team out on the ice “much after sun up” or to travel at late at night (Yikes) after it had a chance to “firm up” again. Good luck guessing when she goes out, this Ye-ah on any one of our fabulous lakes, but I am guessin’ the smelt won’t have to run undah it!

Please Stay Safe, get outside and Happy Spring Everyone!

Phillips Phonograph May 3, 1901

ICE NEARLY OUT.

Rangeley Lakes Will Be All Clear Very Soon

[Special correspondence to the Maine Woods] Rangeley, Me., May 2, 1901.

For the past few days, the steamers have run more or less on the Rangeley and Mooselookmeguntic lakes, although they are not yet clear from ice.

Rangeley lake will probably be clear by night. On the Mooselookmeguntic a strong wind is blowing and the ice will | be out in a few hours. The ice in the Cupsuptic lake is still quite firm.

Boat on Sled

In the late spring when the ice on Mooselookmeguntic lake is weak, Capt. Barker travels with a boat on top of a sled. If the ice breaks, he jumps into the boat. If the ice leaves the lake before he returns home, he can use the boat to row back in.

ICE MOVED APRIL 30

And Dickson’s Boat Made a Trip to Marble’s Wharf

Special correspondence to the Maine Woods] Rangeley, Me., April 30, 1901.

In the marshes around the railroad station is heard the first croak of frogs before April is ended. We welcome their merry voices and admire their enthusiasm but fear their ardor is yet to be chilled by a northeaster.

A good wind would nearly clear the lake of ice on May 1. April 30 it broke open across from Rangeley cove to Haines point and moved westward about a half mile, making a wide gap across by Maneskootuk island. Dickson’s steamer put out and came across, landing at Marble’s wharf in a most commonplace manner, where she remained until after the arrival of the mail, which she took home iu the customary way. The boys have their alder rods all cut and trimmed, and bait captured, and tomorrow morning will probably find several of them fishing for breakfast. Rangeley cove around the wharf being just now filled with logs, and the heavy flow from Haley pond, we believe their chances of success are rather better than good. Logs are supposed to be attractive to trout as will be noticed by the fishing boats that are always hovering around them in their transit across the lakes. Many good catches are taken by so doing.

The Rangeley Lakes Hotel Co. will build another large water tank this spring. It will be located in the attic with the other two. D. E Heywood.

ICE NEARLY OUT.

Rangeley Lakes Will Re All Clear Very Soon.

[Special correspondence to the Maine Woods] Rangeley, Me., May 2, 1901.

For the past few days the steamers have run more or less on the Rangeley and Mooselookmeguntic lakes, although they are not yet clear from ice.

Rangeley lake will probably be clear by night. On the Mooselookmeguntic a strong wind is blowing and the ice will | be out in a few hours. The ice in the 1 Cupsuptic lake is still quite firm

« Previous