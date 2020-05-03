NEW GLOUCESTER – Silas Neal Leavitt, 54, passed away April 21, 2020. He was born in Portland on Nov. 7, 1965, the son of Neal Leavitt and Simone Brewer.He attended Gray schools most of his childhood as he spent most of his life with his grandparents in Gray that he cherished, Earl and Dot Leavitt.He worked various jobs as auto mechanic as he was always working on a vehicle and then on to various construction jobs. He married his wife Sandy in 2000. He enjoyed fishing, stock car racing, hunting, four wheeling, camping, mudding, and going places in his Magic Bus that everyone had a great time in. He especially enjoyed gatherings with his family and his friends. He cherished his grandchildren. He is predeceased by his father, Neal Leavitt; his grandparents, Earl and Dot Leavitt; his aunt, Anna Teele; and mother-in-law, Judy Tame.He is survived by his wife, Sandy; his children, Crystal, Samantha, Donnie, Miranda, Jeremiah, Ray and Dillen; grandchildren, Brooklyn, Hunter Jacob, Steven, Dakota, Ariana Damien, Lila, Alexis, Dillen Jr. and Bentley; his stepmom, Cheryl Leavitt; mother and stepfather, Simone and Neil Brewer; siblings, Neal Leavitt, Christine Leavitt. Keith Brewer, Tanya Morgan; two stepbrothers, Jesse Harmon, Mike Harmon; son-in-law, Joe, daughters-in-law, Amanda, Nikki and Natalee; aunts, Amy Leavitt, Audrey Leavitt, uncles, David Leavitt. Donnie Leavitt and Gordon Leavitt; many cousins; brother-in-law, Phillip, sister-in-law, Brenda; and father-in-law, Phil; nieces and nephews.

