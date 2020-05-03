Androscoggin County

• David Marshall, 36, of Minot, on a charge of violating conditions of release, 12:23 a.m. Saturday, at 346 Death Valley Road in Minot.

• Jose Garcia Gil, 29, of Lisbon, on a charge of operating under the influence of intoxication, 1:23 a.m. Sunday, on Auburn Road in Turner.

Lewiston

• Nicholas Moore, 25, of Auburn, on a charge of domestic violence assault, 1:21 p.m. Saturday, at 116 Seventh St.

