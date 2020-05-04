LEWISTON — After temporarily cutting hours due to the pandemic, the city is reinstating its normal hours of operation at the Solid Waste Facility.

The facility at 424 River Road will resume its regular hours starting Saturday, according to a city news release.

“The volume of customers utilizing the facility on the reduced operational schedule warrants restoring regular hours to include being open on Saturdays,” the news release said.

On Saturday, the hours will be 8 to 11:45 a.m.; from Monday through Friday they are 7:15 a.m. to 2:45 p.m.

Beginning the week of April 13, the city had cut its days of operation to only three days a week due to reduced Public Works crews during the COVID-19 pandemic.

filed under: