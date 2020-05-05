Treat Memorial Library remains closed

LIVERMORE FALLS — Treat Memorial Library’s current status as a non-essential business means the library will remain closed to the public at least through May 31.

If Maine makes it safely to Stage 2 on June 1, there is a possibility for curbside service. Patrons are asked to be patient as returned books have to be quarantined for at least 72 hours, which means there has to be space to accommodate these items before they can be re-shelved.

Before June 1, the library is requesting the return of items that were checked out prior to the shut down.

The Maine State Library is working with the governor and the CDC to draft a COVID-19 prevention checklist for libraries. If the library is able to comply with the finished checklist by July 1, the library might be able to do a “soft” opening, which involves limiting the number of people in the library, requiring personal protection equipment (such as cloth face coverings), enforcing social distancing and sanitizing as much as possible. Specific protocols will be posted at a later date.

The town manager will have the final word on if the library may open.

Historical society announces schedule changes

RUMFORD — The Rumford Historical Society is complying with Gov. Janet Mills’ re-opening schedule as follows:

The plant sale, usually held at Riverside Realty parking lot, will be moved to a member’s greenhouse, 11 Fifth St., Mexico. The sale will be held from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, May 16 and 17, with rain dates May 23 and 23. No advance orders will be accepted, but curbside delivery (selection of choices from a prepared list of available plants) and pick-up will be provided. COVID-19 guidelines will prevail for all staff and visitors.

The society’s annual meeting, election of officers and directors and potluck supper, scheduled for Wednesday, May 20, at the Rumford Center Church Social Hall, is canceled. All members of the current board of directors have agreed to remain in their present positions for the year 2020-2021 as an in-person election cannot be held.

The annual spring/summer yard sale, previously scheduled for Saturday, June 1, at the Rumford Center Meeting House, has been postponed until September. Dates for delivery of donated items will be set at a later time, subject to any new regulations.

The Archives, on the second floor of the Town Offices, will not re-open until June 1, to comply with the CDC’s directives. Phone messages and emails can be left at 207-364-2540, although responses may be delayed since the volunteer staff are only available, if possible, on Thursdays.

The Lufkin School Museum, Route 2, Rumford Center, usually open on Saturdays in the summer, will not re-open until at least July 1, if permitted to do so.

Army association seeks reunion attendees

FOX LAKE, Illinois — The Second (Indianhead) Division Association is searching for anyone who served in the Army’s 2nd Infantry Division at any time. For information about the association and its 99th annual reunion in Kansas City, Missouri, from Sept. 23 to 27, visit www.2ida.org/99th-annual-reunion/ or contact Bob Haynes at [email protected] or 224-225-1202.

