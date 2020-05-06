I am grateful that Gov. Janet Mills is placing public health first in her handling of this pandemic. Damage to our economy, though terrible, can be recovered in time. The people who die from COVID-19 are gone forever.

We will never know exactly which Mainers would have died had the governor acted differently, but when this pandemic is over, there will be people in our state who owe their lives to her steady leadership.

Kiernan Majerus-Collins, Lewiston

« Previous