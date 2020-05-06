INVERNESS, Fla. – Mildred R. Knights, 81, of Oxford, passed away on Friday, March 27, 2020 at Citrus Memorial Hospital. She was born in Vienna on Nov. 5, 1938 the daughter of Daniel and Evelyn Robbins Ridley.Mildred worked in local shoe shops for many years before operating a daycare in her home until she retired completely.She is survived by her husband, Kenneth Knights of Oxford; two sons, Keith Brown and Tad Brown, a daughter Bonnie Pease; and several grandchildren; and great-grandchildren.She was predeceased by two sons, Tait Brown and Herman Brown Jr., and a daughter, Cindy Brown. Graveside services will be private. Arrangements are under the care of Oxford Hills Funeral Services, 1037 Main St., Oxford. Online condolences may be shared with her family at www.oxfordhillsfuneralservices.com

