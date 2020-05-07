AUBURN — Androscoggin County commissioners passed a resolution, 6-1, that urges Maine to get back to work.

The county commission decided to move forward with the resolution, making a few changes along the way.

Chairman John Michael proposed the resolution called “Open Maine Back Up.” The non-binding resolution, deemed an economic emergency, recommends the expansion of available testing, the continued protection of the elderly and the removal of the stay at home orders that have closed many Maine businesses.

Added Wednesday night were churches, religious organizations and other groups. Commissioners say they want to protect First Amendment rights.

Noted during the meeting was the lack of public involvement and input on the resolution, and caution toward reopening the state too soon.

After the meeting, Michael said that this resolution is being done with the intent to put lobbying pressure on the government to move forward in reopening the state.

