FARMINGTON — Franklin Savings Bank has announced the retirement of Jay branch manager Diane Jackson, effective the first of July.

Amanda Lee of Wilton has been named her successor.

Jackson came to Franklin Savings Bank in May of 2005 as an assistant branch manager and loan officer from another financial institution. She was promoted to branch manager in 2015.

She is married to Dave Jackson. They have two sons, two daughters-in-law and four grandchildren.

Lee has joined the Franklin Savings Bank team from her previous branch manager role at a local credit union where she dedicated many years to serving her customers and communities.

Lee holds a degree in business economics from the University of Maine at Farmington. She volunteers for Franklin County Chamber of Commerce events, serving as the treasurer for area youth baseball and serving in a leadership role for an area ATV club.

