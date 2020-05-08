PORTLAND – Broch G. Bissonette, 38, of Portland, lost his battle with Substance Use Disorder on Monday, April 27, 2020. He was born in Lewiston on Nov. 1, 1981 and was raised in Auburn, the only child of Diane (Croteau) Laliberte and Bryant Bissonette. Broch was educated in Auburn schools and graduated from Edward Little High School, class of 2000. He loved participating in baseball and hockey. He worked many years as a mason, a trade he enjoyed.He was an avid sports fan and liked his Bruins, Patriots and Red Sox, never missing an opening day. He went down for the 2004 World Series parade and celebrated with them, even having a beer with Bronson Arroyo. He also enjoyed bass and ice fishing at Taylor Pond with his friends and cousin, Justin. He was blessed with two beautiful sons, Bryce and Brodi, whom he loved with all his heart. He cherished the precious moments he shared with them; they filled him with tremendous love and pride.Broch was a kind soul who found joy in helping others through their struggle using humor, honesty and laughter. His smile would light up a room, his grin infectious, and his laugh filled the hearts of those who loved him. With the help of some very special people, Broch’s relationship with the Sally over the last four years helped save more lives than he knew, including his own. He found great pleasure in working out and wearing red, and never seemed satisfied with the size of his muscles or number of sweatshirts and sneakers in his closet. Broch is lovingly remembered by his mother, Diane and stepfather, Mark Laliberte; his father Bryant and stepmother Sandi Philipon; his son, Bryce and mother Shanan; his son Brodi and mother Brandi; his maternal grandfather, Normand Croteau; his stepsister, Jennifer Laliberte and partner Michael; aunts and uncles include Gary and Tina, Michael and Dawn, Cynthia and Gretchen, Geary and Louise, Pamela and Marcel, Torey and Dan, Melissa and Chuck; cousins are Justin and Daja, Dominique, Emily and Cole, James, Shannon and Jennifer, Geary and Ryan, Rhyanna, Erin and Dylan, Jesse and Laura, Jarred and Allaina, Alexis and Chloe. He held a special place in his heart for his close friends Christina and Joe, as well as all his brothers at the Sally. He was predeceased by his maternal grandmother, Florence Croteau, paternal grandparents, Roland and Madeline Bissonette; uncle Marc and Debbie Bissonette; and cousin, Robbie Bissonette. Broch was inspired by the words of Bruce Lee “Do not pray for any easy life, pray for the strength to endure a difficult one”. A celebration of life to honor Broch will be held at Pathway Vineyard at a later date. Please visit www.coastalcremationservices.com to view Broch’s Tribute Page and to sign his online guestbook. In lieu of flowers, donations can made toSalvation Army ARC88 Preble StreetPortland, Maine