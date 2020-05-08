LEWISTON – Daniel David Brown, of Auburn, passed away suddenly on Friday May 1, 2020.He was 40 years old and was born on Feb. 29, 1980 in Augusta to parents, Deborah (James) and David Brown.Danny was educated in local schools. He was an avid painter and was deeply loved by his family.Preceding him in death were his grandparents, Marie Mclaughlin, Helen Hodsdon, Charles James Sr.; as well as his aunt, Daphne James and uncle, Charlie Jr.Danny leaves behind his girlfriend, Holly Footman; his children Hailee and Selina Brown; his mother, Deborah (James) and Sidney Lord, his father, David Brown; his sister, Karen Brown, his brothers, Justin and Sidney Lord; his nephews, Jayden and Gary; and many aunts, uncles and cousins. Danny will always be remembered for his love of life, his witty sense of humor, working on cars and motorcycles and tattooing.Condolences and fond memories may be shared at www.thefortingrouplewiston.comServices will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the care of The Fortin Group Funeral Home, Cremation and Monument Services, 70 Horton St., Lewiston, 784-4584.

