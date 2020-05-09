LEWISTON – Pauline McCarthy Doucet, of Lewiston, passed away peacefully at Russell Park Living Center on Wednesday May 6, 2020, with family members at her side.Born in Woodsville, N.H., on Feb. 21, 1923, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Anna McCarthy. She graduated from Woodsville High School, in 1941. On Nov. 24, 1945 she married Lucien Raymond Doucet Sr., of Lewiston, who passed away in June 2009.She was a stay at home mom raising her six children. Once the children were older she worked in shoe shops, as a fancy sticker, until her retirement. She enjoyed playing Bingo and doing casino trips to Connecticut and New Jersey. Her hobby was cooking and finding new recipes to tryout on her family. As a big fan of the Red Sox and Celtics, she enjoyed watching their games on TV. She survived by her son, Lucien “Lou” Doucet Jr. and his wife Doris, of Lewiston, son, Mark Doucet of Glencliff, N.H., daughter, Michele Steen of Chester S.C., daughter, Anna Heath of North Haverhill, N.H. and son, Joe Doucet and his wife Kristen of Manchester, N.H.; grandchildren, Paula Stone and her husband Charlie, Carly Steen, Marie Doucet, Chris Doucet, Ben Doucet and his wife Gabrielle, Chandler Doucet and Natalie Doucet; also six great-grandchildren.She is predeceased by her husband; son, Kevin Doucet; and sister, Veronica Case. The family would like to extend their gratitude to the staff of Russell Park, where she resided for the past eight years. She enjoyed the comfort and friendliness extended to her, and often commented how nice everyone was to her. A service will be held at a later date.

« Previous