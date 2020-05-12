AUBURN – Arthur C. Sampson, 88, of Lewiston, formerly of North Turner, passed away, Monday, May 11, 2020 at Hospice House of Androscoggin in Auburn. He was born Sept. 24, 1931 in Turner, the son of Cleon Sampson and Margaret (Tidswell) Sampson. He was a 1949 graduate of Leavitt Institute in Turner. He served in the U.S. Air Force from 1951 to 1955. After returning from the military, he enrolled at Bellevue School of Nursing in New York City, attending from 1955-1958. Arthur received his BSN in 1963 and MSN in 1965, both from Hunter College. Arthur worked at Bellevue Hospital from March of 1958 until his retirement in June of 1987. Following his retirement in 1987 he moved to his beloved San Francisco, Calif., where he lived until he returned to Maine in 2015.Arthur enjoyed playing bingo, going to the casinos, out to eat, watching Jeopardy and Wheel of Fortune, traveling, cruises and making new friends wherever he went. He will be remembered for never forgetting a birthday, making sure that he always sent a card, as well as an extensive Christmas card list, having sent out approximately 200 cards last year.He is survived by his sister, Linda Gauthier and husband Robert of Turner; his aunt, Doris Russell of Turner; sisters-in-law, Goldie and Edith Sampson; as well as many nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was predeceased by his parents; his brothers, Robert and Wayne Sampson, sisters, Joanne Magoon and Dianne Hammond; several aunts and uncles.Arthur loved living at Montello Heights prior to his illness. The family would like to express their sincere appreciation to the staff of Hospice House of Androscoggin for the loving care and support given to Arthur and his family.A service with military honors will be announced at a later date. Interment Turner Village Cemetery, Church Street, Turner, Maine. Arrangements by FINLEY FUNERAL HOME, 15 Church Street, Livermore Falls, Maine. Messages of condolence may be sent to: www.finleyfuneralhome.com