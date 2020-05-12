LITCHFIELD – Stephen M. Akers, 69, of Litchfield, passed away on Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at his residence. He was born in Lewiston on April 9, 1951,the son of Howard V. and Pauline R. (Goldsmith) Akers.He was educated locally, entering into the Army in 1968 before graduating high school, after his discharge in 1970 from the Army. He later went back to earn his diploma. He married the former Diane M. Cote on August 1, 1987. He worked at various jobs the longest being at St. Mary’s Hospital in the maintenance department for 29 years. For the past three years he was very proud to have worked for United Ambulance Wheelchair division. He was an avid sports fan, Red Sox, Bruins and NY Jets. He loved fishing, and was a member of the Knucklebusters Motor Club. He is survived by his children, Robert and wife (Melissa) and Jay Akers; grandchildren, Emily Joshua, Alex, Harlie, Courtnie and Tiffany; great- granddaughter, Vivianne Faith; sisters and brothers, Sandra Thorne, Steve Cote (Vancouver B C), Linda Blackwell and husband (Jim), Richard Akers, Susie Ray, Edris Chouinard, Cathy Knight, Lisa Thibodeau, Paul Thibodeau; uncle Walter Akers and aunt Hazel Babb. A celebration will be announced at a later date due to the global pandemic. Condolences and donations may be found at www.Albert-Burpee.com.Donations may be made in Stephens’ memory to:Maine Veterans’ HomeDevelopment Office460 Civic Center Dr.Augusta, ME 04330