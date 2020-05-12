LEWISTON – Real R. Perreault passed away peacefully on Friday, May 8, 2020, at Marshwood nursing home due to complications of aging. Real was born in Lewiston on Aug 13, 1931 to Arsene and Alice (Delorme) Perreault.He went to work at a young age in Bates Mill beginning a career in the textile industry that would last almost 50 years. His work was shortly interrupted in 1952 when Real was drafted into the Army to serve in the Korean War. He was attached to the 64 Tank Battalion of the 3rd infantry division. Real operated tanks on the front line and quickly advanced to the rank of Staff Sergeant. He left the Army with various medals including a Korean Service ribbon with two bronze service stars.After returning from service Real married his wife of 65 years, Laure Tanguay. They resided in the same Bates college neighborhood where they raised two daughters. Real had many hobbies that included taking long rides, going to casinos, toiling in his garden and helping his neighbors whenever he could.Real was a devout Catholic and attended Holy Family Church. He was an active member of the American Legion, a 3rd degree in the Knights of Columbus and, a member of the Bates Mill Bowling league, where he won many trophies. Real was preceded in death by both parents; his older brother, Normand Perreault, his younger sister, Lucille Messervier, and husband Armand Messervier; and, his eldest daughter, Joan Williamson.Real leaves behind his loving wife Laure T. Perreault of Lewiston, his brother Maurice Perreault and wife Pauline Perreault of Lewiston; his daughter Tina Sullivan and husband Anthony Sullivan of Newcastle; two grandchildren, Jesse and Rebecca Williamson; four great-grandchildren, Jared, Jonathan, and Jacob Williamson, and Noah Libby; as well as many nieces and nephews.Real was a loving man who will leave this world better than he found it. His remains will lay to rest at St. Peters cemetery in Lewiston. There will be a graveside military service held at a later date.Arrangements by Pinette Dillingham & Lynch Funeral Home. 784-4023.