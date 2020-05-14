BERLIN, NH — Due to the corona virus, the Berlin & Coos County Historical Society will not hold its first fund-raising barn sale on May 23, as had been announced in its newsletter. The Brown Company barns, on the East Milan Road in Berlin, are still being organized in the event a sale is eventually held.

Items for the sales by be dropped off at the barns by first calling Ray at (603) 915-1454 to be certain someone is there. Volunteers are socially distancing within the large expanse of the barns.

More information on the first sale will be provided when a date is chosen. Meanwhile, the Moffett House Museum & Genealogy Center, on High Street in Berlin, remains closed. Notice will be given when it too re-opens.

