Mahoosuc Land Trust volunteers arrived at Rumford Whitecap to do needed work on some of the trails. For over three hours, numerous volunteers built a new bog bridge, refreshed trail blazes, cleared away debris and in general did the work needed to ensure a pleasant, safe hiking experience for all of us. All of this was done while complying with social distancing requirements. Hats off to all of the volunteers that work behind the scenes making sure MLT’s trails are maintained and open for all to use. Mahoosuc Land Trust

