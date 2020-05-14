New student, prekindergarten registration begins

POLAND — For prekindergarten and/or new student registration in RSU 16 (Poland, Minot, Mechanic Falls), families need to email Jean McNally, [email protected], to set up an appointment between 8 a.m. and noon Monday or Thursday to pick-up the registration packet at the central office beginning this week.

Once the packets are completed, families will return them to the central office, but will use the Transportation Department door, which has a drop slot. Walk along the rear of the building to the employee entrance, marked with a “No Admittance” sign. The secure mail slot is located next to the door handle just below this sign.

Food pantry to hold drive-up food distribution

MEXICO — GRAMPA Food Pantry will hold a drive-up food distribution behind the Mexico Town Hall from 1 to 3 p.m. or until gone on Wednesday, May 20. Rain date is Thursday, May 21. The distribution will be for residents of Mexico, Rumford, Roxbury and Byron who are struggling to have enough to eat. Households will receive a box of shelf stable food and a bag of frozen meat.

People are asked to remain in their vehicles and will be asked to pop the trunk. Pantry volunteers will place the donations in the vehicles.

Traffic will be one way, with cars entering by the Plaza and exiting behind the library. This will keep our workers safer and keep the traffic flowing smoothly.

Hannaford donations are distributed in the parking lot of the “Green Church” from 9:30 to 11 a.m. every Friday and Saturday. If it is wet, distribution will be set up on the ramp by the elevator.

For more information, call Sue at 207-364-8185.

Food pantry to open for Otisfield residents

OTISFIELD — The Food Pantry of the East Otisfield Free Baptist Church will be open from 1 to 5 p.m. Friday, May 22. The pantry is for residents of Otisfield only and provides essential, nutritious foods one might find in the pantry at home, as well as some meats, fresh vegetables, soaps, shampoo, laundry detergent. It is at 231 Rayville Road a mile from Rte. 121.

