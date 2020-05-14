Local students named winners of National Merit Scholarships

EVANSTON, Illinois — The National Merit Scholarship Corp. has announced that Armandeep Singh from Hebron Academy and Abigail G. Dundore from Lewiston High School have been named winners of National Merit Scholarships in the amount of $2,500 each.

The two students were chosen from a talent pool of more than 15,000 finalists in the 2020 National Merit Scholarship Program. National Merit $2,500 scholarship winners are the finalists in each state judged to have the strongest combination of accomplishments, skills and potential for success in rigorous college studies. These scholars were selected by a committee of college admissions officers and high school counselors, who appraised a substantial amount of information submitted by both the finalists and their high schools: the academic record, including difficulty level of subjects studied and grades earned; scores from the Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test; contributions and leadership in school and community activities; an essay written by the finalist; and a recommendation written by a high school official.

