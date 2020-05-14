LISBON – Dr. Frederick H. Giese, 73, died Saturday, May 9, 2020, at Maine Medical Center in Portland.He was born August 21, 1946. in San Diego, Calif., to Frederick J. and Rada L. (Parker) Giese. Fred was a retired Untied States Navy hospital corpsman, serving 25 years including three combat tours in the Republic of Vietnam, and was awarded two Purple Heart awards for wounds received in combat.Following honorable discharge from the Navy, he was the medical coordinator and played a small role in the movie “Born on The Fourth of July.”Fred continued his education receiving a Ph.D. in theology. He became a teaching pastor going from healing the body to healing the soul.He is survived by his wife, Vicki (Faulkner) Giese; a son, Jason Giese; a brother, David Giese and a sister, Bette Uwarrow. A memorial service will be held Thursday, May 14, 2020, in the Memorial Gardens at St. Matthews Church, 496 Lisbon St., in Lisbon.To leave a note of condolence or share a memory, please visit http://www.brackettfh.com.

