MINOT — The Minot Historical Society has canceled the Elijah Jones House open house tour scheduled for May 16, 2020 from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. The Society looks forward to sharing the history of this wonderful old home located at 493 Center Minot Road in Minot as soon as possible.
Comments are not available on this story.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Advertiser Democrat
Alan Day Community Garden expands across town
-
Advertiser Democrat
Restroom at Lake Pennessewassee Park vandalized
-
Advertiser Democrat
SMH to restart healthcare procedures
-
The Bethel Citizen
Farm needs help so products don’t go to waste
-
The Bethel Citizen
Brew pub opening met with protesters