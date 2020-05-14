MINOT — The Minot Historical Society has canceled the Elijah Jones House  open house tour scheduled for May 16, 2020 from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. The Society looks forward to sharing the history of this wonderful old home located at 493 Center Minot Road in Minot as soon as possible.

