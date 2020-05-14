GREENWOOD — At their May 5 meeting selectmen discussed how the town is handling COVID-19.
Town Manager Kim Sparks said many town offices are planning to open on June 1, a day after Gov. Janet Mills stay at home order expires.
As of now, the town office is still closed to the public.
Selectmen discussed putting in a plexiglass barrier at the front counter, before it opens up to the public.
Selectwoman Amy Chapman suggested only having one person at a time in the town office, when it opens in June.
Chapman also said that the counter and any writing utensils used by people will have to be sanitized in between each customer.
Also addressed were concerns that non-residents are not following state quarantine orders.
Chapman said she thinks that non-residents may have violated short-term rental orders. Sparks said she went on Airbnb and that nothing was listed regarding restrictions and rules about renting during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Sparks said she found five Airbnb places in Greenwood, with most near Mt. Abram.
Selectman Norm Milliard asked if Sparks could contact the state about the matter and see if they have any suggestions.
Chapman noted that this section of the county could be at high risk because of all the second home owners.
On Tuesday, May 12, Sparks said that she reached out to the state but was directed back to the Oxford County Sheriff’s Department.
Town Manager Kim Sparks posted a copy of the executive order on Facebook.
In other news, selectmen decided to table discussion on scheduling a budget meeting until their May 19 meeting. Sparks said the town wants to wait to see what Gov. Mills decides regarding the state’s stay at home order. She also needs to know when the town can have more than 10 people in a room.
