GREENWOOD — At their May 5 meeting selectmen discussed how the town is handling COVID-19.

Town Manager Kim Sparks said many town offices are planning to open on June 1, a day after Gov. Janet Mills stay at home order expires.

NOW, THEREFORE, I, Janet T. Mills, Governor of the State of Maine, pursuant to 37-B M.R.S. Ch. 13, including but not limited to the provisions referenced above, do hereby Order as follows: I. ORDERS 1. To preserve the public health and safety, to ensure the public health and health delivery system are capable of serving all, and to help protect those at the highest risk and vulnerability, any person, resident or non-resident, traveling into Maine must immediately self-quarantine for 14 days or for the balance of 14 days dating from the day of arrival, except when engaging in essential services as defined in Executive Order 19 FY 19/20. 2. The Department of Transportation and the Maine Turnpike Authority are hereby directed to post a summary of this Order at all major points of entry into Maine and on highway message boards. The Portland Jetport, the Bangor International Airport and all other Maine airports, all bus stations and passenger train stations are also directed to post the substance of this Order. 3. Guidance for self-quarantine may be made available by the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. 4. Visitors are instructed not to travel to Maine if they are displaying symptoms of COVID19, and are advised not to travel to Maine if they are travelling from cities and regions identified as COVID-19 “hot spots,” including, among others, the cities of Detroit, Chicago and New York City. In addition, residents of the States of New York, New Jersey and Connecticut should refrain from travel to Maine in strict compliance with US CDC travel guidance issued Saturday, March 28, 2020 and any subsequent travel guidance that may be issued during the pendency of this Order. April 29, 2020 III. EXISTING EXECUTIVE ORDERS EXTENDED To continue to protect public health, the effective dates of Executive Orders 14, 19, 28 and 34 FY 19/20 are hereby extended through May 31, 2020 unless sooner amended. All other provisions of such Orders remain in effect and subject to interpretive guidance. Such guidance includes, but is not limited to, the implementation of the Restarting Plan, incorporated into this Order by this reference.

As of now, the town office is still closed to the public.

Selectmen discussed putting in a plexiglass barrier at the front counter, before it opens up to the public.

Selectwoman Amy Chapman suggested only having one person at a time in the town office, when it opens in June.

Chapman also said that the counter and any writing utensils used by people will have to be sanitized in between each customer.

Also addressed were concerns that non-residents are not following state quarantine orders.

Chapman said she thinks that non-residents may have violated short-term rental orders. Sparks said she went on Airbnb and that nothing was listed regarding restrictions and rules about renting during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sparks said she found five Airbnb places in Greenwood, with most near Mt. Abram.

Selectman Norm Milliard asked if Sparks could contact the state about the matter and see if they have any suggestions.

Chapman noted that this section of the county could be at high risk because of all the second home owners.

On Tuesday, May 12, Sparks said that she reached out to the state but was directed back to the Oxford County Sheriff’s Department.

Town Manager Kim Sparks posted a copy of the executive order on Facebook.

In other news, selectmen decided to table discussion on scheduling a budget meeting until their May 19 meeting. Sparks said the town wants to wait to see what Gov. Mills decides regarding the state’s stay at home order. She also needs to know when the town can have more than 10 people in a room.

« Previous

filed under: